Houston Dash Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday
Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18 to host the Kansas City Current for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and festivities include player-worn jersey giveaways, photo opportunities and much more. For tickets and additional information about Fan Appreciation Night, click HERE.
WHO:
Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current
WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
ENGLISH:
ION: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden
Global Feed: Eric Krakauer and Gary Bailey
SPANISH AUDIO:
Deportes Nation (Link): Daniela Rodriguez, Alex Parra and Laura Gomez
The Dash are unbeaten in their last four home matches and will look to extend that streak on Saturday in a must-win game after dropping points on the road to Angel City FC last weekend. Houston enters Saturday's game six points below the playoff line and must win to remain in postseason contention. Houston's postseason berth is also contingent on Racing Louisville dropping points this weekend as they face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday afternoon.
The Dash have found the back of the net in their last 10 home games and this is the longest streak since a 15-game stretch from 2018 to 2019. Dash forward Yazmeen Ryan, who leads the team with four goals this season, has been a key part of that run. Ryan is one of six Dash players departing for international duty following Saturday's match, joining defender Avery Patterson with the U.S. Women's National Team for a trio of friendlies later this month.
