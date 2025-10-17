Houston Dash Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18 to host the Kansas City Current for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and festivities include player-worn jersey giveaways, photo opportunities and much more. For tickets and additional information about Fan Appreciation Night, click HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ENGLISH:

ION: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Eric Krakauer and Gary Bailey

SPANISH AUDIO:

Deportes Nation (Link): Daniela Rodriguez, Alex Parra and Laura Gomez

The Dash are unbeaten in their last four home matches and will look to extend that streak on Saturday in a must-win game after dropping points on the road to Angel City FC last weekend. Houston enters Saturday's game six points below the playoff line and must win to remain in postseason contention. Houston's postseason berth is also contingent on Racing Louisville dropping points this weekend as they face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday afternoon.

The Dash have found the back of the net in their last 10 home games and this is the longest streak since a 15-game stretch from 2018 to 2019. Dash forward Yazmeen Ryan, who leads the team with four goals this season, has been a key part of that run. Ryan is one of six Dash players departing for international duty following Saturday's match, joining defender Avery Patterson with the U.S. Women's National Team for a trio of friendlies later this month.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.