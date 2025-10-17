San Diego Wave FC and Hydrafacial Announce New Partnership to Celebrate Confidence and Skin Health

Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced a new partnership with  Hydrafacial, the personalized skin health treatment delivering confidence and immediate, radiant results.

As part of the collaboration, Hydrafacial will integrate into the Club's  Arrival content series for all remaining Wave FC home and away matches of the 2025 season. The series will spotlight the personal style and preparation of Wave athletes, pairing the Hydrafacial treatment's iconic glow with the Club's bold, modern aesthetic.

"Hydrafacial is a forward-thinking, globally recognized brand that shares our values of empowerment, individuality, and performance," said  San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Partnerships Alyssa Haynes. "We're thrilled to welcome them to the Wave family and look forward to bringing this partnership to life through authentic storytelling and experiences that connect with our fans."

Beyond digital storytelling, the partnership will include social content collaborations, in-venue features, and wellness-focused activations that invite fans to experience confidence-boosting Hydrafacial treatments firsthand.

"Our purpose at Hydrafacial is to empower individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin," said Hydrafacial Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Caulkins. "The San Diego Wave FC exemplifies that same confidence and commitment-leaving it all on the field. We're proud to stand beside them in celebrating wellness and empowerment."

San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium for the Club's final regular season home match of the season this Saturday, October 18. Tickets are available.







