Bay FC Visits Racing Louisville FC for Final Match of 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC closes out the 2025 season this weekend with a Decision Day trip to Racing Louisville FC. Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. PT from Lynn Family Stadium, and the match will be broadcast on NWSL+ with Maura Sheridan and Lori Lindsey on the call. Five other matches will be played around the league at the same time as seven teams fight for six open playoff seeds.

Stakes are high on the final matchday of 2025 as Bay FC looks to end the season on a high note and play spoiler to their hosts playoff chances. The match will help set the playoff picture as every team takes the pitch Sunday afternoon, with final seeding for the postseason only set for two of eight playoff positions. Overall seven teams have qualified for playoff position, but Louisville and the North Carolina Courage are still in contention for the final playoff spot.

Bay FC will look to keep its perfect record and second win on the season against Racing Louisville, who visited the Bay Area back in Week 2 for the home opener at PayPal Park. Bay FC has three wins in three all-time tries against the Kentucky club with four goals scored and none allowed over two years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Caprice Dydasco: Dydasco became the first player to make 50 appearances for Bay FC with her start against North Carolina Oct. 17. If she gets the start Sunday and plays the full 90 minutes, she will become the first player to earn 'Ironwoman' status for the club as an athlete who played every minute in the regular season. She has twice been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month in 2025 as her influence extends outside of the Bay Area.

Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer: Bloomer has established herself in 2025, entering the final week of the season ranked third in saves (82) and second in save percentage (76%). She's stopped a league-leading three penalties and earned seven nominations for Save of the Week, taking home the Week 7 honor. In her last outing vs. Gotham FC, Bloomer tallied five saves to help her club secure a draw to stay ahead of North Carolina in the playoff race.

DECISION DAY: WHAT TO KNOW

Sunday's Decision Day sees all 14 NWSL clubs in action with much left to play for across the league. Five of seven games will take place simultaneously. Entering the week, seven of eight playoff berths are secure, but only two teams have settled their place in the standings - NWSL Shield winner Kansas City and second place Washington Spirit.

Below them, shuffling is all but guaranteed on the final matchday as only three points separate Orlando, Seattle, San Diego, Portland, and Gotham FC from third to seventh place. The remaining berth will go to either North Carolina or Louisville, with the latter capable of jumping as high as fifth.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS IN PLAY

Bay FC's match at Louisville has perhaps the most significant impact on the playoff race as the match decides the final postseason berth. Racing holds the eighth and final playoff spot entering the week but sits only two points ahead of the North Carolina Courage, who host Gotham FC. All of Cary, NC will be watching the out-of-town scoreboard as a win for their hometown team will earn a playoff berth coupled with a Bay FC win or draw over Louisville.

Alternatively, if Louisville is able to secure a win over Bay FC, they will secure the club's first every playoff berth and could be seeded as high as fifth in the table.

AN IRON WOMAN TO BE?

Entering the week, Bay FC defender Caprice Dydasco has played every minute in 2025. Should she log 90 minutes Sunday at Louisville, she'll become the club's first player not to miss a minute of action across a full regular season, a feat accomplished by only 40 other players in league history. Dydasco is one of five players with the potential to reach iron woman status this season, alongside Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey, Chicago's Taylor Malham, North Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz, and Utah's Kate Del Fava. Three of Dydasco's Bay FC teammates are previous iron women, including Abby Dahlkemper (2016, 2017), Kelli Hubly (2022) and Emily Menges (2016).

OPPONENT REPORT

Louisville enters Sunday's matchup unbeaten in four straight games. In Week 25, the club had its chance to secure a playoff berth spoiled at the death after an equalizer by Gotham FC in the 85th minute. The club had come from behind to take the lead earlier in the match, responding to a 15th minute opener by Gotham FC with scores in the 29th and 65th minutes to take the lead.

The club has seen its contributions come from all over in recent weeks. Scoring leader Emma Sears draws the most attention with 10 goals on the year, but five players have found the net during the club's four-match unbeaten run. In that span, the club has two wins and two draws, coming from behind to secure a result twice. Sears returns to the club from international duty for the match, where she put in a hat trick for the U.S. vs. New Zealand on Wednesday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAYvLOU

All-time, Bay FC is a perfect 3-0 vs. Racing Louisville, and further, hasn't conceded a goal head-to-head. The club claimed a pair of 1-0 victories in 2024, each behind scores by Asisat Oshoala. Racing visited the Bay Area in earlier this year in March, a 2-0 result decided by first half scores from Joelle Anderson and Karlie Lema - the latter an impressive fast break effort on the counter.

WHERE TO WATCH

In partnership with local bars and supporter group Bridge Brigade, Bay FC fans can cheer on the squad during this Sunday's match from six viewing locations across the region.

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, (family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Morgan Territory Brewing, 40 Crescent Dr Suite A, Pleasant Hill, CA (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

Rikki's Bar, 2223 Market St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

Hysteria Sports Bar at Xingones Cantina, 190 4th St., Oakland (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

The Twelfth at Tam Commons Tap Room & Kitchen, 1300 4th St., San Rafael, CA 94901 (family friendly)

For full details on each event, please visit https://bayfc.com/all-events/.







