Bay FC Announces Front Office Transition to Focus on Next Phase of Growth

Published on October 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Oct. 24, 2025) - Bay FC today announced an organizational change as it moves into its next phase of growth. Brady Stewart has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer.

Stewart helped set the foundation for Bay FC's startup success during the club's first two seasons. During Stewart's tenure, Bay FC executed on several key milestones, including the groundbreaking on a permanent Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island in San Francisco and recording the highest-ever attendance for a women's professional league match in the U.S. In just two years, the club has already become a commercial leader within the National Women's Soccer League.

Brady Stewart said:

"I'm incredibly proud of what we built at Bay FC. In just two years, we made history - both here in the Bay Area and in women's sports globally - by proving what's possible when vision, commitment, and community come together. I'm deeply grateful to the Bay Area and to our fans, whose passion and support from day one helped turn Bay FC into a model of success for women's sports. As I look ahead, I'm excited to return to my roots in direct-to-consumer business and take the lessons of building Bay FC into its historic first chapter with me. I will always cherish this experience and the wonderful opportunity to contribute to the growth of women's sports."

Alan Waxman, Chair of Bay FC, said:

"Brady put her heart and soul into this organization and on behalf of everyone across Bay FC we want to thank her for her contributions to building the club. We started this organization two years ago from scratch. During Brady's time here, Bay FC has established itself as a commercial leader and as a brand full of meaning and purpose for the Bay Area and beyond. As Bay FC enters its next phase of growth, we couldn't be more excited about the club's future."

Bay FC has begun a search for the next leader of the organization and will announce a new CEO in due course.







