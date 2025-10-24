Chicago Stars FC Signs Stephanie Sparkowski to Roster Relief Contract

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC is signing goalkeeper, Stephanie Sparkowski, to a roster relief contract, the club announced today.

Stephanie Sparkowski joined the Chicago Stars for the 2025 preseason as a non-rostered invitee and subsequently joined the United States Under-23 Women's National Team training camp during the April international window. Sparkowski rejoined the Stars this summer on a roster relief contract following an injury to Mackenzie Wood. The keeper played collegiately at the University of Michigan from 2021-2024, making 39 appearances and recording 159 saves with six shutouts over 3,230 minutes in goal.

The Chicago Stars next take on Angel City FC November 2 to close the regular season. Tickets are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







