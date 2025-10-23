Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Defender, Sam Staab, in Multi-Year Deal

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the re-signing of defender, Sam Staab, keeping the three-time National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Ironwoman in Chicago through 2029.

"I'm excited to sign an extension with the club," said Staab. "I feel like there's unfinished business here - it's an amazing sports city and my teammates and I have so much more to offer. I look forward to seeing how we can help push the club even further as we enter a new chapter for the Stars, and look to make our fans proud as we represent them and this great city on the field."

"Sam has been an undeniably important part of our team since her arrival," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We are fortunate to have a player of Sam's caliber define what it means to be a Chicago Star as we take the next steps in building our club and set a higher standard that Chicago fans can be proud of."

Staab joined Chicago in January 2024 via a trade with the Washington Spirit. Staab was subsequently signed to a three-year contract with the Stars, citing the club's "commitment and vision to building a quality professional women's soccer club," as a catalyst for her decision. Now, one year before her initial contract with Chicago is set to expire, Staab has re-affirmed her commitment to the club.

Considered one of the best centerbacks in the NWSL, Staab continued her top form in Chicago, playing a crucial role in the Stars' best start to a season in club history in 2024. The San Diego native recorded 30 clearances, 24 recoveries, eight interceptions, seven blocks, created 10 chances and assisted a goal in her first five matches as a Chicago Star, earning her a spot on the 2024 NWSL March/April and May Best XI of the Month rosters. Joining the Century Club May 19, 2024, Staab became the first player in league history to start and appear in 100 consecutive regular-season matches. Unfortunately, Staab sustained a season-ending injury in July 2024, finishing her first season in Chicago with one goal, two assists, 10 tackles won, 14 blocks, 72 recoveries and 95 clearances across 16 starts and appearances.

Staab made an incredibly speedy recovery, returning to the pitch for the Stars in just under eight months, subbing on in the 79th minute of the club's 2025 season opener March 14. The centerback's form was unchanged, and she slotted back into the starting lineup for Chicago's home opener the next week before reaching 10,000 career regular-season minutes May 10. While maintaining her status as a defensive stalwart throughout 2025, Staab also added greatly to the Stars' attack in August. After combining with teammate Ludmila to record two assists in the Brazilian's hat trick August 22 and adding four blocks, 24 clearances and 27 recoveries to her statistics for the month, Staab earned a spot on the NWSL August Best XI of the Month. The centerback began September in a similar fashion, scoring the club's first-ever goal from a direct free kick during the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Orlando Pride. Heading into the last match of the season, Staab leads the NWSL in blocks (23) and ranks third across the league in clearances (158), recording a team-high 1,564 touches and 1,117 passes in addition to her two goals and four assists in 2025.

Staab and the Chicago Stars will close their season with the club's last match at SeatGeek Stadium November 2. The Stars' She Inspires Me match, presented by RUSH, will see Chicago take on Angel City FC at 4 p.m. CT, streaming live on NWSL+. Tickets are still available at chicagostars.com/tickets.

The 2026 season will see Staab join the Chicago Stars in their move to the lakefront, where the Stars will host their opponents at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. More than 10,000 fans already flocked to the picturesque North Shore venue to see Staab score September 7, with the victory giving supporters a preview of what's to come for Chicago in 2026. Fans can secure their spots on the lakefront by placing a 2026 Season Ticket Membership deposit at starsnextchapter.com.







