Double Down: Orlando Pride Playoff Tickets Available as 2024 NWSL Champions Look to Defend Title

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) today announced that tickets for its potential quarterfinals round home match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will go on sale to the general public today at 4 p.m. ET, with Season Ticket Members receiving pre-sale access at 10 a.m. ET. Information on accessing the presale will be sent via email by the Club's Member Experience team.

The Pride recently clinched a postseason berth for a second consecutive year and will close out the regular season on Sunday, Nov. 2, against the Seattle Reign at Inter&Co Stadium (5 p.m. ET | Tickets). With one match remaining, Orlando sits in third place in the NWSL standings, where the top four teams earn home field advantage in the quarterfinals. The team has recorded 11 wins during the 2025 season, which is tied for second-most in Club history after setting the record last year with 18. At home, the defending 2024 NWSL Champions have gone unbeaten in 10 of 14 matches at Inter&Co Stadium and are looking to double down and become the first team since 2019 to repeat as title holders.

Tickets purchased will apply to the Pride's first home playoff match, regardless of round. If no home playoff match is confirmed, all ticket purchases will be fully refunded. Season Ticket Members will be charged only once a home playoff match is officially scheduled. Members receive the best pricing for all matches, including the playoffs. To learn more about memberships, visit OrlandoCitySC.com/Pride/Tickets/Seasontickets.

Ahead of the playoffs, the Club will host the Pride Double Down Playoff Party on October 28, a fan event at Inter&Co Stadium featuring playoff-themed giveaways, along with the exclusive public premiere of the club-produced documentary, "They See Us Now: Orlando Pride 2024 Championship Season," and Pints with Pride presented by Heineken, where fans can mingle with players serving as guest bartenders. The event opens to the public at 6:30 p.m. ET and general admission includes a ticket to the Pride's first home playoff match. Pride Season Ticket Members can reserve up to four tickets to the event at no cost and enjoy early access beginning at 6 p.m. ET, along with complimentary food and drinks. General public tickets to the Pride Double Down Playoff Party are available here; Pride Season Ticket Members can RSVP here.

Eight clubs will qualify for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, which will begin on November 7 with the first quarterfinal. The full postseason schedule will be as follows:

Round Date Time (ET) Broadcast

Quarterfinal 1 Friday, Nov. 7 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Prime Video

Quarterfinal 2 Saturday, Nov. 8 12 pm. CBS

Quarterfinal 3 Sunday, Nov. 9 12:30 p.m. ABC

Quarterfinal 4 Sunday, Nov. 9 3 p.m. ABC

Semifinal 1 Saturday, Nov. 15 12 p.m. CBS

Semifinal 2 Sunday, Nov. 16 3 p.m. ABC

Championship Saturday, Nov. 22 8 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

The final playoff schedule will be announced in early November, following Decision Day. Quarterfinal matches are slated for November 7-9, with the semifinals set for November 15-16. The season will culminate with the 2025 NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22, kicking off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. For the fourth consecutive year, the Championship will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+.







