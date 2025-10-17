Bay FC Closes 2025 Home Slate vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC hosts the North Carolina Courage this week under Friday night lights in the club's final home match of the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT from PayPal Park, and the match will be broadcast on Prime Video with Mike Watts and Heather O'Reilly on the call. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Bay FC looks to secure a second straight unbeaten result after a strong showing in Seattle last week. Midfielder Taylor Huff scored her second goal in as many games, and the club looked destined to secure a victory before an unlucky ricochet fell directly to an opposing attacker for a late equalizer. The club will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night alongside the contest, saluting its loyal supporters who have cheered on the squad all season long.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji: The Zambian is always one to watch with her ability to put opposing backlines under constant pressure. She was excellent in all phases of play in Week 24, tallying the assist on Huff's first-half goal and recording 10 successful duels and two chances created. She has a goal or assist in three of four games played since Sept. 13 at Orlando.

North Carolina Courage midfielder Shinomi Koyama: The 20-year-old has been in stellar form since the start of September and has two goals in her last four matches. Last week vs. Washington, she nearly bagged a brace, being denied an early goal by a strong tackle just seven minutes in, before equalizing in the 86th minute to salvage a point.

DUTY CALLS

Bay FC had five players selected by their respective national teams for training camp or matches during the upcoming October international window. Monday, Canada announced defender Sydney Collins would rejoin Les Rouges for the first time since 2024, when she suffered an injury preparing for the Paris Olympics. She'll join the national team for a pair of friendlies in Europe Oct. 24 and 28.

Forward Racheal Kundananji is set to join Zambia for a pair of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers vs. Namibia Oct. 22 and 26, marking her fourth selection to the Copper Queens this year.

Goalkeeper Leah Freeman, Huff and forward Karlie Lema will each participate in the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team training camp in Philadelphia during the international break. Freeman earns her first national team invitation since joining Bay FC and first since representing the U-20s in 2022. Huff's invite is her fourth this year, and Lema will join a national team program for the first time since 2020. All five players will depart following this week's match vs. North Carolina and return ahead of the season finale at Louisville Nov. 1.

AMONG WEEK 24'S BEST

Earlier this week, Kundananji and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz each saw their performances in Week 24 earn league-wide praise. Silkowitz's 11th-minute save, a full extension leap to keep a headed effort from Seattle's Jordan Huitema out of goal, earned a nomination for Save of the Week, her 10th nomination for the honor this season. The stop was one of three by Silkowitz last Friday. Kundananji's assist to Taylor Huff in the 31st minute earned a nomination for Assist of the Week. The tally was her fourth assist of 2025 and eighth scoring contribution this season in league play.

OPPONENT REPORT

North Carolina enters this week in a tense battle for playoff position, sitting four points back of the playoff line with two matches to play. As it visits the Bay Area, the Courage are winless in three contests, coming by way of defeats to Seattle and Louisville and a draw last week against Washington. Against the Spirit, the club fell behind just after halftime, but found an equalizer with four minutes remaining to salvage a point.

The club shuffled the deck over the summer, dismissing head coach Sean Nahas at the start of the season's second half, with Nathan Thackeray serving as acting replacement since. In September, midfielder Jaedyn Shaw was transferred to Gotham FC, and now-Bay FC defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall (loan) each departed the club in a flurry of roster moves made ahead of the close of the transfer deadline.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAYvNC

Bay FC has yet to fall to North Carolina in three all-time contests. In 2024, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw, Bay FC's only one of the inaugural season, before claiming a victory in October to help secure its postseason berth. The clubs last met in April, with Bay FC taking a 1-0 victory behind an impressive strike by midfielder Kiki Pickett and a lockdown defensive effort. All time, Bay FC has outscored the Courage 3-1 and recorded two clean sheets.

SALUTING ITS SUPPORTERS

Bay FC will celebrate its loyal fans Friday night with Fan Appreciation Night alongside its final home contest of the season. From the moment the gates open to the final whistle, Bay FC will honor its fans with a number of giveaways and activations throughout PayPal Park:

Limited Edition Bay FC Beanie: The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Bay FC-branded beanie, courtesy of PNC.

Fall Photo Op: Snap a pic at the fall photo wall and take home a Polaroid to mark the end of the 2025 home season, presented by PNC.

Pumpkin Carving: Watch professional artists carve themed pumpkins pre-match and see them displayed on the FanFest stage, presented by PNC.

Spin to Win: Earn customer-favorite products for the perfect post-match snack, presented by Trader Joe's.

Locker Photo Op: Take a photo in front of authentic Bay FC lockers, presented by Visa.

Soccer Darts: Show off your skills and earn giveaways like jersey-themed cobranded socks and other items, presented by Sutter Health.

Spin to Win: Take home co-branded stress balls and other giveaways, presented by Meriwest Credit Union.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.