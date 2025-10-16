NC Courage Sign Defender Sydney Schmidt Through 2027

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the signing of 17-year-old Sydney Schmidt to a three-year, guaranteed contract through the 2027 season. The deal was finalized before last week's NWSL roster freeze.

Having spent time both in midfield and outside back during her career, the Florida native has an extensive background with the United States Youth National Team and will join the Courage after the U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco this month. She has earned 12 career caps with the USYNT, including nine at the U-17 level this year.

Schmidt already has professional club soccer experience, joining USL Super League side Sporting JAX on an academy contract in September of 2025. She made two appearances, including one start.

"We're delighted to welcome Sydney to our club, a young talent with an incredibly bright future. Sydney has had a tremendous amount of experience for her age with the U.S. Youth National Teams and, more recently, Sporting JAX, where she has shown the necessary maturity and desire required of a professional. We are excited to watch her continue to develop and grow in our environment, and know the sky is the limit for her," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

"I'm thrilled to take this next step in my career and join the Courage. It will be an honor to represent this club, and I can't wait to get started," said Schmidt.

Schmidt began training with the USYNT in 2023, helping the United States win the 2024 U-16 UEFA Friendship Tournament championship in Turkey and the 2025 U-17 4 Nations Tournament. She led St. Johns Country Day to multiple Florida high school state championships. She had been committed to play at Florida State University before forgoing her collegiate career to sign a professional contract with the Courage.

The Courage now have 25 players on the active roster, one on season-ending injury list, and two on loan. The Courage visit Bay FC this Friday, October 17, for a 10 p.m. ET kickoff at PayPal Park. The match will stream live on Prime Video.







