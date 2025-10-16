Utah Royals FC Travels to Seattle for Final Road Match of 2025

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (5-12-7, 22 points, 12th NWSL) head to Washington to take on Seattle Reign FC (9-7-8, 35 points, 8th NWSL) on Friday, October 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

Utah Royals FC is coming off a 3-2 home loss to San Diego Wave FC. The match, played under heavy rain in the first half and delayed due to lightning in the area, marked the first defeat for Utah in an impressive 64 days. Utah opened the scoring in the 9th minute through Danish international Janni Thomsen, who recorded her third NWSL goal-each one coming after the summer break. The curling left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard box earned a Goal of the Week nomination. San Diego equalized in the 29th minute and took the lead just before halftime in the 45+1' minute, courtesy of an own goal. Mina Tanaka once again found the back of the net, pulling Utah level in the 54th minute with a third goal in two matches. Utah conceded an unfortunate goal in the 72nd minute and was unable to find an equalizer in the remaining 18 minutes of play. The loss eliminated Utah from playoff contention.

Utah has won one, drawn one, and lost two matches against Seattle Reign FC since returning in 2024 across all competitions. In 2024, both teams played to a 1-1 draw in Seattle. Just 12 days later, Utah returned to Seattle and fell 2-1 in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Seattle then visited Utah on October 13, falling 3-0 after a first-half Cloé Lacasse hat trick - the first one of the 2024 NWSL season. In 2025, Seattle visited Utah on June 21 and handed Utah a 4-1 loss, with Bianca St-Georges scoring Utah's lone goal.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign FC | Lumen Field | 7:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on Paramount+ with JP Dellacamera and Merritt Mathias:: Utah Royals FC vs Seattle Reign FC | Lumen Field | 8:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT

Seattle Reign FC enters Friday's matchup in 5th place on the NWSL table heading into Week 25. Seattle has recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss in its last five matches. Most recently, Seattle drew with both Bay FC and Gotham FC. Before that, they defeated the North Carolina Courage 2-1, then suffered a 2-0 road loss against the Kansas City Current. Prior to that, the Reign earned a crucial home victory over Racing Louisville in a key playoff race matchup.

Following Friday night's match, Utah return home for the regular season finale against the Washington Spirit on November 2. Kickoff time is to be announced.Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







