Five Utah Royals Players Called up for International Duty

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that 4 players have been called up to their national squads for the FIFA/International match window from October 20th through October 29th 2025.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team by Head Coach Emma Hayes for a trio of matches including a pair against Portugal on October 23 and 26th. Forward Mina Tanaka has received a call up from Japan. Defender Janni Thomsen has been named to Denmark's squad after a successful run in the 2025 EURO's where she scored for her country. Forward Aisha Solórzano for the third consecutive international window. Lastly, recently acquired striker Lara Prašnikar will be joining the Slovenian National Team.

The U.S. Women's National Team will host three matches in the October FIFA window, facing Portugal on October 23rd in Chester, Pennsylvania, and again on October 26th in East Hartford, Connecticut, before heading to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the New Zealand Football Ferns on October 29th at 6pm MT.

McGlynn was featured in the roster for the USWNT roster for the last international window where she was the starting goalkeeper in the 4-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland and earned a clean sheet for the squad. McGlynn's consistent performances at the club and international level have contributed to her regular call-ups to the U.S. Women's National Team, where she continues to play a significant role on and off the field.

Tanaka has received a call up to Japan for the fifth consecutive international window. The veteran forward started in the squads first match against Spain on June 27th and recorded the teams lone goal in the 30th minute. The goal added yet another to her impressive tally of 44 goals over 92 appearances on the senior team. Coming off of a hot streak with the Utah Royals in the last few months where Tanaka has scored four goals in as many matches. She scored a 13th minute banger in the 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville. The goal was a master class by the striker, who took a touch over her defender before striking the ball out of the air and volleying it with power into the back of the net. Her next came in Chicago where Tanaka scored her first NWSL brace which consisted of a well placed shot and a penalty kick. Her most recent goal was a perfectly placed volley into the bottom left corner of the net in URFC's 3-2 loss to San Diego last Saturday, October 11th. Tanaka's form continues to impress and earn her a spot at the international level.

Thomsen returns to Denmark's national team for the fourth consecutive time since joining Utah Royals FC. Most recently a part of the roster for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 where Thomsen recorded a 59th minute goal in the 3-2 loss to Poland. The Danish midfielder has since scored three goals in four matches for URFC. The first coming in the 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville with a perfectly placed finish from the right side of the box into the far left corner and out of the reach of the goalkeeper. Her second goal came one week later in the 9th minute of the 2-0 win over Bay FC on September 27th, with an almost identical shot, further showcasing the midfielders ability to place the ball in the perfect spot. Her most recent strike came this past weekend against San Diego in the 9th minute, with a left footed shot into the left side of the goal. Thomsen and Denmark will compete in two Nations League Play-off matches against Finland, away on October 24 and at home on October 28, 2025.

Solórzano joins the Guatemalan National Team for a third consecutive international window. The forward started in the 4-0 loss to Ecuador on June 28. Recently, she scored her first goal with the Royals on Saturday, September 27th along with Thomsen in the 2-0 victory against Bay FC, becoming the first Guatemalan to score in the NWSL. The score came after a deflection off of a shot from Tanaka, showcasing the relentless style of play Solórzano has come into matches with all season. She will look to carry that form into the national team as they aim to bounce back from a challenging run of results this year.

Prašnikar joined the Royals in August of this year from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, becoming the first Slovenian player in NWSL history. The striker arrived in Utah with a prolific international record, having scored 205 goals across all competitions since 2013. Most notably, she netted 48 goals in 88 appearances for the Slovenian senior national team. Her striking ability was a key factor in her move to Utah and will no doubt remain a major asset as she continues to grow with URFC.

Utah Royals FC hit the road to take on the Seattle Reign on Friday, October 17th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and will be streaming on NWSL+. After the away match, URFC will close out the season at home with a match against Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit on Sunday, November 2nd, kickoff time will be determined after this weekend's matches and tickets are available for purchase here.







