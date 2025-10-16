Gotham FC's Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Sarah Schupansky has been named to the 24-player U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team training camp roster for the upcoming international window.

The U-23 training camp will take place from Oct. 20-28 in Philadelphia. The team will have the opportunity to have concurrent practices with the senior U.S. squad from Oct. 20-23, allowing USWNT head coach Emma Hayes and staff to observe training sessions.

This marks Schupansky's fourth call-up at any level with the United States - all coming this year with the U-23 squad. She's among eight players returning from the roster that faced Germany earlier this year in late May and early June and is one of 14 players on the current list to have scored in the NWSL this season.

It's been a breakout year for the Pittsburgh native in her rookie season with Gotham FC. Schupansky has quickly become one of the league's most dynamic young playmakers. Her five assists lead all NWSL rookies and Gotham FC, ranking third overall in the league, while her 28 chances created are also a team high - eight more than the next-closest player.

Since making her professional debut, the 22-year-old midfielder has appeared in 22 matches, including 16 starts, tallying six total goal contributions in league play. Her creative spark has extended beyond domestic competition - she assisted Geyse's opening goal in the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal against Club América, helping Gotham advance to the final and ultimately lift the inaugural trophy.

