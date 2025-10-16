Racing's Hase, O'Kane to Join U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team for Upcoming Camp

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC rookies Ella Hase and Katie O'Kane will join the United States Under-23 Women's National Team for a training camp from Oct. 20-28.

The 23-year-old Hase has started in 15 of her 21 appearances this season, including 11 straight. She has registered one assist, on Emma Sears' winning goal against the San Diego Wave on Aug. 24. Hase signed with Racing after finishing her collegiate career at Duke.

O'Kane has appeared in 24 games this season, with 14 starts. She's contributed one goal - against Portland on Sept. 5 - and two assists, tied for the sixth most goal contributions for Racing this season. The 23-year-old joined Racing initially as a non-roster invitee in preseason camp, earning a contract with the club.

The pair are among 24 players called in to the U.S. camp, which will run concurrently with the U.S. Senior Women's National Team camp - which includes Racing forward Emma Sears - outside Philadelphia, Pa. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes and her staff will observe the U-23 team in training.

"We've been preparing players to not only help us qualify for the 2027 World Cup but also with a view to the '28 Olympics and beyond, and this is one of the reasons the Under-23 program is so valuable," Hayes said in a news release. "Along with the senior team roster, we want to prepare 50-plus players every camp so there is dual messaging, exposure to our principles of play and the alignment around our framework. The great thing about this is when players move among the two teams in the system, there is clarity and hopefully a better understanding of what is expected at the highest level."

Before joining National Team camp, Hase and O'Kane will join Louisville for a road trip to Gotham FC. Louisville is on the cusp of a historic first playoff berth, which a win over Gotham would clinch. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. NWSL+ and Paramount+ will carry streaming coverage, with local radio on Sports Talk 790 AM.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2025

