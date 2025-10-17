Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (9-8-7, 34 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium for the final regular season home match of 2025 to host Chicago Stars FC (2-11-11, 17 points) on Saturday, Oct. 18 in the Club's annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PNC Bank. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT with tickets available here. The match will be broadcast live on ion.

San Diego holds the series record against Chicago of 4-3-0 in the regular season after dominating the last meeting between the two teams on May 26 with a 3-0 win. The match was filled with milestones with Hanna Lundkvist scoring her first goal of the season, 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio notching her first professional goal, and both Trinity Armstrong and Adriana made their first assist of the year to secure the first clean sheet of 2025 for the Wave. The win for goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also marked the 26th of her NWSL career, moving her into the top 10 of goalkeeper wins (tied with Hope Solo).

San Diego sits in sixth place entering this weekend's matchup and is among five teams that are currently above the playoff line that have not yet clinched (GFC, SEA, SD, POR, LOU) who can all secure a spot this weekend if they win their respective matches. Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Saturday's game but the team has lost only three of its last 14 matches (W1, D10).

Last Time Out

The Wave is coming off a 3-2 win on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Utah Royals where after nearly one-hour weather delay, San Diego overcame conceding a goal in the ninth minute to secure three crucial points nearing the end of the regular season. Following an early goal from the Royals, Dudinha responded in the 30th minute netting her second goal in three games when Delphine Cascarino played a perfect pass into the Brazilian international, who took a touch toward goal and finished with a low-driven shot. The momentum in the match continued as a perfect corner kick by Kenza Dali found Kristen McNabb who directed it towards goal resulting in a deflection off a Utah defender and into the net to give San Diego a 2-1 lead before halftime. Utah's leading goal scorer, Mina Tanaka, then capitalized on a loose ball following a throw-in to equalize in the 54th minute but a moment of brilliance from Dali with a shot from 20 yards out over the goalkeeper's head proved to be the game-winner for San Diego.

Chicago's last match ended in a 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville with both goals coming at the end of the second half. The Stars were the first to break the deadlock in the 85th minute when Ivonne Chacón came on as a substitute to set up Jameese Joseph for the Stars' lone goal via a first-time shot at the edge of the box. Racing would spoil the fun for Chicago in stoppage time of the match after a quick play off a throw-in for Louisville found the ball in front of goal for Bethany Balcer to push into the net for the late equalizer.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Delphine Cascarino made her league leading sixth assist of the 2025 season in the Wave's last match. The assist makes for her 10th goal contribution of her Wave FC tenure, surpassing Jaedyn Shaw's nine in 2023 for the second most in a single season in San Diego history behind only Alex Morgan's 17 in 2022 and 12 in 2023. The French international has also tallied four goals, tying for the team lead with Kimmi Ascanio, Kenza Dali, and Adriana Leon who also sit on four goals this year.

Chicago's Ludmila has been a standout forward for thet team this season, leading the Stars with 10 goals. The Brazilian striker made history on August 22, when she netted a remarkable hat trick against the North Carolina Courage that made for the fastest ever in NWSL history as she scored all three goals in just 10 minutes of play. Her 10 goals place her third among the league's top scorers this season, trailing only Temwa Chawinga (15) and Esther González (13).

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Chicago Stars FC will face off on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT with tickets available here. The match will be broadcast live on ion.







