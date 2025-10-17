Washington Spirit Defender Kysha Sylla Called up to France Women's National Team

Published on October 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Kysha Sylla has been called up to the France Women's National Team for the UEFA Women's Nations League semifinals against Germany, the French Football Federation announced Thursday. This marks the young defender's first career call-up to the French senior team.

This will be Sylla's first time competing for the senior national team. The Marseille, France native played for the U-20 team at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, starting in their quarterfinal match against eventual finalists Japan. She made 12 appearances for the U-19 team in 2022-23, six appearances for the U-20 team in 2022 and one appearance for the U23 team in 2024.

France's UEFA Women's Nations League Semifinal Schedule:

vs Germany | Friday, October 24 at 11:45 a.m. EDT (Düsseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany)

vs Germany | Tuesday, October 28 at 4:10 p.m. EDT (Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, France)

Sylla joined the Spirit on loan from French sister club OL Lyonnes this February and has been with the club for the entirety of the 2025 season. The defender has made 15 appearances for the Spirit this year and earned her first start in the side's first-ever match on international soil when it played Alianza Women FC on August 19 in Group B of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.







