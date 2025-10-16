Reign FC Hosts Utah Royals FC in Final Home Match of the Regular Season at Lumen Field on Friday

Seattle Reign FC defender Lauren Barnes

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC hosts Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+) for the club's annual Fan Appreciation Match, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare. The night will feature celebrations for captain Lauren Barnes, who recently announced her plans to retire at the end of the 2025 NWSL season and became the first player in league history last week to reach 250 regular-season appearances. Barnes will be honored during an on-field recognition and will receive the inaugural Lu Barnes Award, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare.

Reign FC (9-7-8, 35 points) enters its final home match of the regular season after extending its unbeaten streak at Lumen Field to six games with a 1-1 comeback draw against Bay FC on Friday, October 10. Jess Fishlock scored the equalizer in the 84th minute, marking her sixth goal of the season and bringing her career total to 48 goals, tied for 10th-most in league history. Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey recorded two saves, bringing her season total to 83 and setting a new club record for most saves in a single season, surpassing Hope Solo's previous mark of 81 saves set in 2013. Barnes also made history when she entered the match in the 85th minute to become the first player in NWSL history to reach 250 regular-season appearances.

Utah Royals FC (5-12-7, 22 points) fell 3-2 to San Diego Wave FC at America First Field on Saturday, October 11, ending the club's eight-match unbeaten streak. Midfielders Janni Thomsen and Mina Tanaka both found the scoresheet for Utah, but the Wave secured the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute.

Friday's match will be the 13th all-time meeting between Reign FC and Utah Royals FC. Seattle holds a 7-2-3 record in the series across all competitions. The clubs last met on June 21 at America First Field, where Seattle earned a 4-1 victory. In that match, 19-year-old Emeri Adames recorded her first career brace, becoming the youngest player in club history to score multiple goals in a game.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+

Talent: JP Dellacamera & Merritt Mathias

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe

