NC Courage Announce ACG Sports Mental Performance as Proud Mental Performance Partner

Published on October 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are excited to announce ACG Sports Mental Performance as the mental performance partner of the club, providing coaching, strategies, and guidance to the team.

ACG Sports Mental Performance offers strategies and success plans to support players' mental skills and resilience. Their live online coaching program provides convenient and consistent access that accommodates players' busy schedules, offering them direct, personalized plans to achieve improved mental performance, routine check-ins, and on-field performance optimization.

In addition to a wealth of knowledge and experience, ACG offers a diverse range of professionals, languages, and demographics to ensure that all players can comfortably use the service and work with a dedicated coach who suits their individual needs.

"Proper care for our players isn't complete without mental performance maintenance and coaching. We work tirelessly to care for the players' physical needs, and bringing in an experienced partner like ACG ensures the players get the same necessary attention to the mental side of their game. We're proud to align with such a talented and knowledgeable group to help our team be their best," said Skylar Richards, Courage Senior Director of Performance Health and Wellness.

"In sports, everyone recognizes that the mental side separates good from great. The NC Courage are setting a new standard by making it a real priority, and we're thrilled to support that vision by providing our mental performance ecosystem serving the organization, the team and each athlete," said Regan Billings, Director of Business Development for ACG Sports Mental Performance.

ACG Sports Mental Performance has already begun providing resources and frameworks for the Courage staff and players as a seamless integration into the player training program. All players under contract and those in a training and part-time capacity have access to the service.







