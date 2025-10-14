Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team

Published on October 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's October friendlies, the Mexican Football Federation announced this week. The side will take on New Zealand in two friendly matches later this month.

Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring eight goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The defender helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Mexico's October Friendly Schedule:

vs New Zealand | Thursday, October 23 at 10 p.m. EDT (Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México)

vs New Zealand | Sunday, October 26 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Ciudad Juárez)

At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit. So far in 2025, Bernal has appeared in 22 total matches for the Spirit, tallying over 1,600 minutes of action.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.







