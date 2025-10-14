Washington Spirit, Metro Agree to Partnership That Promotes Taking Transit to Games

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced today that they have agreed to a partnership, designed to promote the use of the Metro to and from Spirit games.

Through the partnership, the Spirit will highlight Metro ridership through multiple verticals, including in-stadium activations, signage, social media, and email promotion, while Metro will provide advertising for the Spirit on their trains and in their stations.

"The Metro is a pivotal part of our city and we couldn't be happier to partner with WMATA," said Doug Vinci, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We love seeing the excitement of Spirit fans coming up the escalator at the Navy Yard Metro Station right before a big home match and we look forward to working with WMATA to promote ridership."

Nearly 40-percent of fans coming to Spirit matches take public transportation to and from, making both the Metro bus and rail a primary form of transportation for the fanbase. So far in 2025, an estimated 56,000 fans have taken transit to Spirit games at Audi field. The Spirit and Metro hope the partnership helps generates even more ridership to matches.

"Metro is proud to team up with the Washington Spirit to make game day travel seamless for fans across the region," said Metro Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to community and the vibrant energy that makes D.C. sports so special. Whether you're riding from Maryland, Virginia, the District, Metro is the best way to travel to see the best women's soccer team in the nation."







