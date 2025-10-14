CONCACAF W Champions Cup: Know Your Opponent: C.F. Pachuca Femenil
Published on October 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Orlando Pride will host their final match of the 2025-26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup group stage, taking on C.F. Pachuca Femenil at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday night. Kickoff for the match in Orlando will be at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Paramount+.
Learn more about Las Tuzas
C.F. Pachuca Femenil
Founded in 2016, C.F. Pachuca Femenil has been a successful side in Liga MX Femenil since the team's founding; however, only recently have they reached a new level of success.
After making the final three times only to finish second (Apertura 2017, Clausura 2022 and 2023), Pachuca finally got their first title in team history by beating Monterrey 1-0 in the Campeón de Campeonas this past season.
Their home stadium they share with the men's team of Pachuca, Estadio Hidalgo, which has a capacity of 25,922.
Wednesday's match marks Pachuca's fourth and final Group Stage match in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. After beating Chorillo FC 6-0, they lost to Club América Femenil 1-0 and beat LD Alajuelense 5-0.
Orlando Pride vs C.F. Pachuca Femenil (CONCACAF W Champions Cup)
Wednesday, October 15, 8:00 PM | Inter&Co Stadium
Watch on Paramount+
