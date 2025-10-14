Cheers to You: Bay FC Caps 2025-26 Season with Fan Appreciation Night

Published on October 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC will celebrate its fans and their support during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Founding Partner PNC Bank, this Friday, October 17, at PayPal Park. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. PT as Bay FC takes on the North Carolina Courage. The first 5,000 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a Bay FC-branded beanie, courtesy of PNC.

Fan Appreciation Night will honor Bay FC's devoted supporters from across the region throughout the match. This season, fans have propelled Bay FC to new heights, helping the club remain among the league's most well-attended teams while breaking records across professional women's soccer. On August 23, 2025, Bay FC set a new National Women's Soccer League attendance record, drawing 40,091 fans to Oracle Park in San Francisco.

From the moment the gates open to the final whistle, Bay FC will honor its fans with a number of giveaways and activations throughout PayPal Park:

Limited Edition Bay FC Beanie: The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Bay FC-branded beanie, courtesy of PNC.

Fall Photo Op: Make your matchday memory: snap a pic at the fall photo wall and take home a Polaroid to mark the end of the 2025 home season, presented by PNC.

Pumpkin Carving: Watch professional artists carve themed pumpkins pre-match and see them displayed on the FanFest stage, presented by PNC.

Spin to win customer-favorite products for the perfect post-match snack, presented by Trader Joe's.

Take a photo in front of authentic Bay FC lockers, presented by Visa.

Show off your skills with soccer darts and earn giveaways like jersey-themed cobranded socks and other items, presented by Sutter Health.

Spin to win co-branded stress balls and other giveaways, presented by Meriwest Credit Union.

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2026-27 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.







