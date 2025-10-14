Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

Published on October 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the side's October friendlies, England Football announced today. Morgan and the Lionesses will take on Brazil and Australia in two friendly matches later this month.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 16 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, helping the side capture its second consecutive Women's Euro title this past summer.

England's October Friendly Schedule:

vs Brazil | Saturday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. EDT (Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England)

vs Australia | Tuesday, October 28 at 3 p.m. EDT (Pride Park Stadium, Derby, England)

Morgan has appeared in 33 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer, seeing over 2,700 minutes of action. The defender has appeared in 23 of the Spirit's 24 regular season matches so far in 2025, helping Washington clinch the second overall seed and home-field advantage in the upcoming NWSL Playoffs.

Morgan has appeared in 33 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer, seeing over 2,700 minutes of action. The defender has appeared in 23 of the Spirit's 24 regular season matches so far in 2025, helping Washington clinch the second overall seed and home-field advantage in the upcoming NWSL Playoffs.







