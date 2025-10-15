2025 Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. C.F. Pachuca Femenil
Published on October 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Orlando Pride get ready for a must-win match in CONCACAF W Champions Cup play as they get set to host C.F. Pachuca Femenil on Wednesday night. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 7 p.m. ET.
Check out what's happening on matchday at Inter&Co Stadium below
Orlando Pride vs C.F. Pachuca Femenil (CONCACAF W Champions Cup)
Wednesday, October 15, 8:00 PM
Match Day Timeline Ã°Å¸"â
6:00 PM - Ticket Office, powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A opens
7:00 PM - Gates Open to General Public
7:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health
8:09 PM - Procession begins
8:15 PM - Kickoff
Parking
To view all parking information pricing, including options around Inter&Co Stadium and additional option in Downtown Orlando, please visit the Inter&Co Stadium website.
What's New at Inter&Co Stadium
With new technology upgrades such as an updated self-checkout system, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season.
Merch and Patch of the Match
The Merch of the Match is the Pride Chicka-D Hoodie. The Patch of the Match is the Pride Patches selection. Both will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.
