Washington Spirit Sends Two to U.S. Women's National Team Camp

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown and forward Trinity Rodman have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the side's October friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U.S. will take on Portugal and New Zealand in three friendly matches later this month.

McKeown earns her sixth consecutive call-up to the U.S. senior team in just her third season at center back. Making her first appearance and start for the USWNT against Colombia in this year's SheBelieves Cup, McKeown also tallied her first international assist when she connected with Ally Sentnor for a second half goal. In a July friendly against Canada at the Spirit's home ground of Audi Field, McKeown earned her second assist from the back line. The defender has tallied eight total appearances and two assists for the USWNT.

Rodman returns to the USWNT for the first time since early April after taking time over the spring and summer to rehab her back. In her most recent call-up, the standout scoring threat netted a goal just five minutes into a friendly against Brazil in front of over 32,000 fans at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. With the senior team, Rodman has tallied 11 goals and nine assists across 47 appearances.

USWNT's October Friendly Schedule:

vs Portugal | Thursday, October 23 at 7 p.m. EDT (Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania)

vs Portugal | Sunday, October 26 at 4 p.m. EDT (Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut)

vs New Zealand | Wednesday, October 29 at 8 p.m. EDT (CPKC Stadium, Kansas City)

McKeown moved from forward to defender after the 2022 season and has been a stalwart for the Spirit, appearing in 71 regular season matches since. An NWSL Defender of the Year finalist and Iron Woman in 2024, the standout also earned NWSL Player of the Week honors last month for her performance in the Spirit's away shutout of the Shield-winning Kansas City Current.

Rodman has had a stellar second half of the regular season with the Spirit, tallying five goals and two assists so far and earning NWSL Player of the Month honors for September. The star forward's play since the start of August has helped Washington clinch the second overall seed and home-field advantage in the NWSL Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.







