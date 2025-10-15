Seattle Reign FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club will participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) for a second consecutive year. Reign FC will join five other NWSL clubs in February at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, including Angel City FC, Denver Summit FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns FC and San Diego Wave FC.

The CVI has quickly become one of North America's premier preseason soccer events, bringing together top NWSL and MLS clubs for training sessions and exhibition matches ahead of the 2026 seasons.

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, the Empire Polo Club stands among the premier venues for outdoor sporting events and executive gatherings. In addition to hosting the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, the site's fields are managed by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

Passes for all competition dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com. Fans are encouraged to sign up for CVI promotions and ticketing information and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Additional details about the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational, including the full match schedule, ticket information and media accreditation, will be announced in the coming weeks.







