Gotham FC Quartet Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies
Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Four Gotham FC players have been named to the 26-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for the upcoming international friendlies against Portugal and New Zealand.
Defenders Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw have all earned call-ups to represent the United States.
This marks Shaw's first U.S. senior team call-up since joining Gotham FC. The 20-year-old phenom has made history with the national team - scoring in each of her first five starts, the first U.S. player to do so. Shaw owns 26 senior appearances and eight goals entering this window.
Reale, 22, receives her second call-up to the senior team after debuting earlier this year. The rookie defender has been a defensive anchor for Gotham, featuring in all 24 regular-season matches and starting 20. A steady presence on the back line, Reale has one goal, one assist and a team-high 34 interceptions in her first professional campaign.
Two of the most seasoned internationals on the roster, Lavelle (113 appearances) and Sonnett (110) bring a combined wealth of experience and chemistry to the U.S. midfield and defense. Lavelle's 25 international goals rank second among all players on this roster, trailing only veteran Lindsey Heaps (38). Both Lavelle and Sonnett have been recognized in the NWSL Best XI of the Month this season - Sonnett in April and Lavelle in September - highlighting their continued excellence at club level.
The U.S. will face Portugal on Oct. 23 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., followed by a second meeting on Oct. 26 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The window concludes against New Zealand on Oct. 29 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Fans can catch all the action live on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max (English) and Peacock (Spanish).
Gotham fans can see the club's U.S. internationals in action one more time before they depart for national team duty when Gotham FC hosts its regular-season home finale against Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
