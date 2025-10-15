Tune In: Orlando Pride vs C.F. Pachuca Femenil on Paramount+

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Paramount+

The Story:

Host their final group stage match of the CONCACAF W Champions League, having played three leading up to Wednesday night

The Pride will need a win in order to advance to the knockout round of the competition, which is set to take place in 2026.

Orlando are coming off a 1-0 win against the Portland Thorns and are now unbeaten in their past three league matches.

Quote of the Week:

"We're excited. We're looking forward to build on what we did last weekend against Portland. We're obviously at home as well, which is a great advantage for us, and it's a game that we must win. So I think we're all excited about the prospect of qualifying into the next round of this competition. It was something that we set out to do at the start of the season. It's going to be a fun and interesting game."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Portland Thorns 0 (10/10/25, Inter&Co Stadiu)

Goal-Scorers: Mallie McKenzie (Own Goal)

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

C.F. Pachuca Femenil Last Matchup: Club León 2, C.F. Pachuca 5 (10/10/25, Estadio León)

Goal-Scorers: Kristal Rubi Soto Cruz, Yashira Barrientos, Charlyn Corral, Kenti Robles, Nina Nicosia, Myra Delgadillo

Competition: Liga MX Femenil Apertura

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)

Last Matchup: None

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 18, 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Broadcast CBS

