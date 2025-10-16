Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Selected to Zambia Women's National Team for October International Window

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Football Association of Zambia has announced that Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji will join the Zambia Women's National Team during the upcoming October international window. Kundananji will join her nation as it takes on Namibia Oct. 22 and 26 in a pair of qualifying matches for next year's 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Kundananji's selection marks her fourth by the Copper Queens in 2025. She most recently represented her nation in July, helping her squad reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 edition of WAFCON and tallying three goals and one assist. She's scored five goals for her country in 2025, also finding the net twice vs. Malawi in February. She's scored 29 international goals since making her senior debut in 2018, featuring at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris.

With Bay FC this season, Kundananji has scored four goals and tallied four assists in 24 regular season matches. She became the club's all-time leading goalscorer Sept. 21 vs. Gotham FC with her second goal in as many matches and ninth for her career with Bay FC. She ranks ninth among players league-wide in expected goals (6.09), first in total shots (71) and fifth in shots on target (25).

Kundananji and Zambia will take on Namibia Oct. 22 from Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, and again Oct. 26 from Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. The two contests serve as qualifying matches for next spring's Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the continental championship for the Confederation of African Football.

Kundananji and Zambia will take on Namibia Oct. 22 from Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, and again Oct. 26 from Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. The two contests serve as qualifying matches for next spring's Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the continental championship for the Confederation of African Football.







