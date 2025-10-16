Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Selected to Zambia Women's National Team for October International Window
Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Football Association of Zambia has announced that Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji will join the Zambia Women's National Team during the upcoming October international window. Kundananji will join her nation as it takes on Namibia Oct. 22 and 26 in a pair of qualifying matches for next year's 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Kundananji's selection marks her fourth by the Copper Queens in 2025. She most recently represented her nation in July, helping her squad reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 edition of WAFCON and tallying three goals and one assist. She's scored five goals for her country in 2025, also finding the net twice vs. Malawi in February. She's scored 29 international goals since making her senior debut in 2018, featuring at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris.
With Bay FC this season, Kundananji has scored four goals and tallied four assists in 24 regular season matches. She became the club's all-time leading goalscorer Sept. 21 vs. Gotham FC with her second goal in as many matches and ninth for her career with Bay FC. She ranks ninth among players league-wide in expected goals (6.09), first in total shots (71) and fifth in shots on target (25).
Kundananji and Zambia will take on Namibia Oct. 22 from Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, and again Oct. 26 from Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. The two contests serve as qualifying matches for next spring's Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the continental championship for the Confederation of African Football.
Bay FC returns home for its final home match of the 2025 season Friday, Oct. 17. The club will salute its loyal supporters as the North Carolina Courage visit the Bay Area for Fan Appreciation Night at PayPal Park, presented by PNC Bank. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC beanie, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets to the match remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 15, 2025
- Washington Spirit Wins Group B in Concacaf W Champions Cup - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Selected to Zambia Women's National Team for October International Window - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC's Alyssa Naeher Earns NWSL Save of the Week - Chicago Stars FC
- Seattle Reign FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego Wave FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Returns as Premier Preseason Soccer Event Featuring MLS and NWSL Clubs February 7-21, 2026 - Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash to Compete at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Sends Two to U.S. Women's National Team Camp - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Trio Receives Call-Ups from U.S. Women's National Team - Kansas City Current
- From the Bay Collective - Bay Collective and Sixth Street Announce Key Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Global Women's Football Platform - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Quartet Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Sears, Borges and Sonis Receive International Call-Ups During October Window - Racing Louisville FC
- Two Houston Dash Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Christen Press Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer after a Legendary Career - Angel City FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs C.F. Pachuca Femenil on Paramount+ - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Selected to Zambia Women's National Team for October International Window
- From the Bay Collective - Bay Collective and Sixth Street Announce Key Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Global Women's Football Platform
- Cheers to You: Bay FC Caps 2025-26 Season with Fan Appreciation Night
- Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team for Upcoming October International Window
- Bay FC Secures a Point on the Road in 1-1 Draw at Seattle