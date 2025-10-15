Racing's Sears, Borges and Sonis Receive International Call-Ups During October Window

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears will join the United States Women's National Team for three international friendlies later this month. It is the sixth call-up to the USWNT for the 24-year-old second-year pro.

Sears is enjoying a record-setting year for Louisville in the NWSL. Her 10 goals are a club single-season record and she ranks third in the league in scoring. She is the top American goalscorer in the NWSL. She's also registered one assist.

Last week, Sears signed a new contract to keep her with Racing Louisville through the 2028 season.

Internationally, Sears has earned eight caps with the United States. She featured in the most recent U.S. camp, including a start against the Republic of Ireland on June 29 in which she supplied the assist on the opening U.S. goal.

Sears holds the distinction of being the fourth player in U.S. Women's National Team history to score a goal and register an assist in her international debut, a win over Iceland on Oct. 27, 2024.

The U.S. will face Portugal twice in the camp - at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The Americans will then host New Zealand at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

All three games will air in English on TNT and truTV, with streaming coverage on HBO Max. In Spanish, the games will stream on Peacock.

Before departing for national team camp, Sears and Racing Louisville will travel to Harrison, N.J., this weekend for a crucial match with Gotham FC. Racing is just two points away from clinching the club's first NWSL playoff place, with two games to go.

Racing will close the regular season after this international break on Sunday, Nov. 2 at home versus Bay FC. The game will be Fan Appreciation Day at Lynn Family Stadium. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/fans.

Borges called up to Brazil, Sonis to Canada

Racing players Ary Borges (Brazil) and Janine Sonis (Canada) will also join their respective national teams during this FIFA international window, with both traveling to Europe.

Borges and Brazil will visit England at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, Oct. 25, and then face Italy at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

This season with Louisville, Borges has cemented herself as a Racing regular with a career-high 19 matches, including 14 starts. She has scored one goal, a penalty kick against the San Diego Wave in April.

The 25-year-old Borges has earned 30 caps for Brazil in her career, scoring 10 international goals. Notably, she was part of the Brazil team that won the Copa América Femenina in Ecuador this past July. In 2023, she was a member of the Brazil squad that competed in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where she scored a hat trick against Panama.

Sonis and Canada will travel to Switzerland for a game at the Swissporarena in Lucerne on Friday, Oct. 24. The Canadians will then take on the Netherlands at the Goffertstadion in Nijmegen on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Like Sears, Sonis is enjoying a record-setting year for Racing in 2025. Sonis set the Racing Louisville single-season assist record in last week's 1-1 draw with Chicago, notching her fifth assist of the campaign on Bethany Balcer's stoppage-time equalizer. She's also scored two goals this season, ranking second behind Sears for total goal contributions.

The 31-year-old has earned 119 caps for Canada, with 36 goals. She won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2021 and a bronze in 2016.







