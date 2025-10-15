Christen Press Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer after a Legendary Career

Los Angeles, CA - U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) legend and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) forward Christen Press has officially announced her retirement from professional soccer, concluding one of the most accomplished and influential careers in the modern era of the sport.

With over a decade representing the United States, Press earned 155 international caps and scored 64 goals, ranking among the top scorers in USWNT history. Known for her technical precision, creativity in attack, and relentless work ethic, she played a key role in helping the U.S. capture back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and earned an Olympic bronze medal in 2021.

At the club level, Press's career spanned both domestic and international success. After a standout collegiate career at Stanford University, where she won the Hermann Trophy and set multiple scoring records, she went on to compete in Sweden's Damallsvenskan, winning the Golden Boot with Tyresö FF. In the NWSL, she represented the Chicago Red Stars, Utah Royals FC, and, most recently, Angel City FC, where she was the first player signed to the expansion team in 2022 and acted as an ambassador for the club's mission of equity and inclusion.

Reflecting on her retirement, Press shared:

"It's hard to find the words to say goodbye to a sport that has defined my life for over three decades. Football has given me everything, and I will miss being on the pitch so very much. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and community for this beautiful ride. I promise we will continue to reimagine sports in this next life!!"

Beyond her on-field achievements, Press has been a driving force in athlete advocacy and the evolution of women's sports. Through her company RE- INC, she has championed athlete ownership, creative expression, and social progress, continuing to shape the landscape of sport long after the final whistle.

ACFC CEO and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman shares: "Christen retires as one of the most decorated and respected forwards in U.S. soccer history, a pioneer whose legacy is woven into the very fabric of our club. As Angel City's first signing, Christen's contributions to the club have been unparalleled. From her extraordinary skill and relentless competitiveness on the pitch to her unwavering commitment to making the game and our community more equitable, inclusive, and impactful. On behalf of everyone at Angel City, we thank Christen for everything she has given to the sport, our club, and future generations of athletes and fans."

Christen Press retires as one of the most decorated and respected forwards in U.S. soccer history - a player whose impact will continue to influence the game for generations to come.







