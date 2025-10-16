Washington Spirit Wins Group B in Concacaf W Champions Cup

Washington, D.C. - With tonight's 4-0 win over CF Monterrey Femenil, the Washington Spirit has won Group B of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup and clinched a berth in the tournament's semifinal round. The Spirit will take on the runner-up of Group A on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at a venue to be announced at a later date.

The Spirit went undefeated throughout group play, defeating Alianza Women FC 7-0 on August 19, Vancouver Rise FC Academy 4-0 on September 3, CF Monterrey Femenil 4-0 tonight and working a 0-0 draw with NWSL rival Gotham FC on October 1. Washington's 3-0-1 record matched Gotham's but the Spirit (+15) owned the goal differential tiebreaker over the New Jersey-based club (+6) to win the group.

This year's tournament comes with an opportunity for participating clubs to earn a place in two other upcoming international club competitions. The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.







