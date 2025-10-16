Washington Spirit Wins Group B in Concacaf W Champions Cup
Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - With tonight's 4-0 win over CF Monterrey Femenil, the Washington Spirit has won Group B of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup and clinched a berth in the tournament's semifinal round. The Spirit will take on the runner-up of Group A on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at a venue to be announced at a later date.
The Spirit went undefeated throughout group play, defeating Alianza Women FC 7-0 on August 19, Vancouver Rise FC Academy 4-0 on September 3, CF Monterrey Femenil 4-0 tonight and working a 0-0 draw with NWSL rival Gotham FC on October 1. Washington's 3-0-1 record matched Gotham's but the Spirit (+15) owned the goal differential tiebreaker over the New Jersey-based club (+6) to win the group.
This year's tournament comes with an opportunity for participating clubs to earn a place in two other upcoming international club competitions. The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.
The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 15, 2025
- Washington Spirit Wins Group B in Concacaf W Champions Cup - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Selected to Zambia Women's National Team for October International Window - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC's Alyssa Naeher Earns NWSL Save of the Week - Chicago Stars FC
- Seattle Reign FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego Wave FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Returns as Premier Preseason Soccer Event Featuring MLS and NWSL Clubs February 7-21, 2026 - Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash to Compete at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Sends Two to U.S. Women's National Team Camp - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Trio Receives Call-Ups from U.S. Women's National Team - Kansas City Current
- From the Bay Collective - Bay Collective and Sixth Street Announce Key Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Global Women's Football Platform - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Quartet Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Upcoming Friendlies - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Sears, Borges and Sonis Receive International Call-Ups During October Window - Racing Louisville FC
- Two Houston Dash Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Christen Press Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer after a Legendary Career - Angel City FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs C.F. Pachuca Femenil on Paramount+ - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Wins Group B in Concacaf W Champions Cup
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Sends Two to U.S. Women's National Team Camp
- Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team