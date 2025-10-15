From the Bay Collective - Bay Collective and Sixth Street Announce Key Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Global Women's Football Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON - Bay Collective, a multi-club ownership group focused on building clubs that win on the pitch, thrive off it, and set new standards for the sport worldwide, and Sixth Street, the investment firm backing Bay Collective and Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced two key leadership appointments. Patricia González of Spain is joining Bay Collective as Global Sporting Director and Anja van Ginhoven of the Netherlands is joining Sixth Street as Director of Global Women's Football Operations. Anja and Patricia will both work under the leadership of Kay Cossington, MBE, CEO of Bay Collective and Head of Global Women's Football at Sixth Street.

Both are former players and experienced and respected leaders in global women's football. Van Ginhoven joins from the English Football Association, where she most recently served as General Manager of the England Women's National Team during the Lionesses' reign as back-to-back UEFA Women's EURO champions in 2022 and 2025 and their appearance in the World Cup Final in 2023. González comes over from the Spanish Liga F club Atlético de Madrid, where she was Women's Technical Director. Under her leadership, the club reclaimed a top three spot in the Liga F last season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, marking the club's first return to the competition after a five-year absence.

"Patricia and Anja bring deep expertise and proven success at the highest levels within global women's football. They have lived and breathed women's football for the better part of their lives. Their experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving our organization to excel, fostering environments both on and off the pitch where players and staff can reach their full potential," said Kay Cossington. "They bring immense value to us, and their unrivalled knowledge of women's football makes Bay Collective unique as we seek to execute the next phase of our strategy and I am thrilled for them to come on board."

Bay Collective aims to build world-class women's football clubs through bold investment, smart partnerships, and an unwavering belief in the athletes and the product. Central to Bay Collective's approach is appreciating each club's DNA. As such, Bay Collective focuses on the unique qualities of each club to best position them to compete, resonate globally, and ultimately build resilient models that deliver competitive success, commercial growth, and long-term relevance.

The first club for Bay Collective's global team to support is the professional soccer team Bay FC, representing the Bay Area in the NWSL. The Bay Collective team will lead the sporting direction and oversight of football operations of the NWSL club while working closely with Bay FC's sporting staff.

As Global Sporting Director, González will oversee and drive the sporting strategy for all clubs within Bay Collective and will work closely with club managers, coaches, and senior leadership to leverage data and analytics and position each club for success on and off the pitch. As Women's Technical Director of Atlético de Madrid, she oversaw the scouting strategy and helped shape the club's high-performance culture. Previously, the former player worked for FIFA leading the Talent Development unit.

"I am excited to join Bay Collective to help drive a high-performance culture and push forward innovation within the women's game, using cutting-edge data and analytics and growing Bay Collective's platform. It's an honor to join an organization that truly believes in the potential of women's football and is fully committed to football excellence, and to be joining Kay to help bring our vision to life. I want to thank Atlético, the staff, and players for their trust and for fostering a great environment for women's football and I'm confident the club is on a great path for the future," said González.

In the role of Director of Global Women's Football Operations, van Ginhoven will be responsible for optimizing the platform's football-related activities and operations. This strategic role will involve shaping the direction for football governance, operations, performance enhancement, and facility development. She joins from the English Football Association where she was General Manager of the England Lionesses for the past four years. She previously worked as General Manager & Communications Manager for the KNVB Women's National Team and brings valuable experience driving operational excellence, player welfare and development, and community and fan engagement.

"I've dedicated my career to co-creating and maintaining high-performance environments for football players and helping teams execute at highest levels of the game. I strongly believe in the mission of Sixth Street and Bay Collective to grow and develop the women's game sustainably and in the right way, building on the uniqueness of women's football and supporting players and staff to make the difference, on and off the pitch. I am thrilled to be joining this team and look forward to leveraging our expertise to build world-class playing, training, and performance infrastructure and help grow the women's game," said van Ginhoven.







