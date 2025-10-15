San Diego Wave FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







INDIO, Calif. - The Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, from February 7-21, 2026, bringing together a number of professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history, AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, announced today. As one of the first major professional soccer events of the year and leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, CVI is likely to feature numerous Major League Soccer (MLS) players set to represent their countries on the world stage, heightening anticipation and excitement around the event.

With the support of MLS and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the 2026 edition of CVI will host players, coaches, and executives from participating clubs for preseason matches, training sessions, and organizational meetings at the iconic venue.

"AEG is proud to once again partner with MLS and the NWSL to bring the best of professional soccer to the Coachella Valley," said Dan Beckerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AEG. "Through Goldenvoice and the LA Galaxy, we're thrilled to transform one of the world's most iconic festival settings into a showcase for the sport, the players, and the fans."

Passes for all competition dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $59. Pricing and savings vary by date. VIP Passes include preferred parking, access to the VIP Pavilion with lounge seating, unlimited food and refreshments (beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic options), VIP restrooms, and shaded seating.

In addition to providing MLS and NWSL clubs an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.

"Building upon our collaboration with AEG, the Coachella Valley Invitational has become an important platform for our clubs to prepare collectively and showcase the continued growth of the women's game," said NWSL Senior Director of Sporting Sarah Gregorius. "We're looking forward to another productive preseason and the chance for our teams to build momentum ahead of the NWSL's next campaign."

New to CVI this year, the Denver Summit FC will make their first-ever NWSL appearances as they prepare for their inaugural season, while the Kansas City Current, Utah Royals, and North Carolina Courage will also be making their CVI debuts. On the MLS side, Atlanta United FC is set to participatefor the first time.

"Coaches and players consistently point to the high-quality facilities, professional environment, and unique setting as ideal for preseason preparations," said Nelson Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Sporting Product and Competition for MLS. "With 2026 set to be a landmark year for soccer in North America, CVI is an exceptional way for global futbol fans and MLS clubs to kick off the season."

Additional clubs, the match schedule, and fan experience details will be announced in the coming weeks.

MLS clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

- Austin FC

- Charlotte FC

- Chicago Fire FC

- DC United

- LAFC

- LA Galaxy (pending Concacaf schedule)

- Minnesota United FC

- New York City FC

- Portland Timbers

- San Diego FC

- San Jose Earthquakes

- Sporting Kansas City

- St. Louis CITY SC

NWSL clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

- Angel City FC

- Denver Summit FC

- Houston Dash

- Portland Thorns FC

- San Diego Wave FC

- Seattle Reign FC

EVENT SCHEDULE - Passes and Ticket Packages Available Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 1: Saturday, Feb. 7

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 15

MLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 21

MLS DAY 3: Wednesday, Feb. 11

MLS DAY 4: Saturday, Feb. 14

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, the Empire Polo Club stands among the premier venues for outdoor sporting events and executive gatherings. In addition to hosting the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, the site's fields are managed by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

Fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com for CVI promotions and additionalticketing information and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.