Washington Spirit Stars Show out During Latest International Break

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit's international stars delivered standout performances for their respective national teams during this month's break from NWSL play. With eleven different Spirit players earning call-ups for ten different federations, the DC pros appeared in matches on four different continents over the past week.

INTERNATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Tara McKeown, United States: started and played the full 90 minutes of the USWNT's first friendly against Portugal

Leicy Santos, Colombia: tallied three goals and an assist in two wins against Perú and Ecuador

Rebeca Bernal, Mexico: wore the captain's armband, provided a game-winning assist and played all 180 minutes of two wins against New Zealand

Deborah Abiodun, Nigeria: started both matches against Benin, helping her side qualify for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Esme Morgan, England: started both of England's October friendlies, playing all 180 minutes and helping her side to a clean sheet against Australia

Rosemonde Kouassi, Ivory Coast: converted a penalty kick against Senegal

Sofia Cantore, Italy: started the friendly against Brazil, playing 66 minutes

Gabby Carle, Canada: appeared in both friendlies against Switzerland and Netherlands, totaling 90 minutes of action

Washington's international players will return to the team ahead of this weekend's final regular season match in Utah. The Spirit will return to Audi Field the second weekend of November to kick off its 2025 playoff run. Having clinched home-field advantage, the Spirit will host its quarterfinal match and a potential semifinal match in DC.







