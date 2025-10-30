Orlando Pride Signs Defender Rafaelle to New Contract

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) and defender Rafaelle have agreed to a new contract through the 2028 NWSL season, it was announced today.

"Since arriving at our club, Rafaelle has proven to be an exceptional leader both on the pitch and in the locker room," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "She's one of the best center backs in the world, and her experience, composure under pressure, and tactical awareness have been instrumental in strengthening our backline. Securing her commitment through 2028 is a major statement as we continue building a championship-caliber squad for Orlando."

Rafaelle has become a cornerstone of the Pride backline, helping the team secure consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in the Club's history. During her time in Orlando, the 34-year-old has made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals. Her first goal with the Club came in her Pride debut on Aug. 20, 2023, against the Chicago Stars, while her most recent goal came as a leveling strike against the Washington Spirit in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Pride are unbeaten in 21 of the 26 regular season matches that Rafaelle has appeared in, winning 16 of those matches.

Prior to joining Orlando, Rafaelle had a stint playing for English powerhouse Arsenal, joining the side in January 2022. Over her time with the Gunners, Rafaelle totaled 35 appearances and four goals, playing center back primarily, and led the club to the Conti Cup title in March 2023. Rafaelle also had a stint in her home country with Palmeiras (2021-22), winning the 2021 Copa Paulista, as well as with Chinese side Changchun Zhuoyue (2016-21). She began her professional career in the NWSL in 2014 with the Houston Dash, where she logged 16 appearances and one assist in the team's expansion year.

Collegiately, Rafaelle played three years in the United States at the University of Mississippi, currently ranking second in school history in career points (108) and goals (44), as well as single-season points (33) and goals (22).

A native of Bahia, Brazil, Rafaelle has represented her country in multiple FIFA Women's World Cups (2015 and 2023) and three Olympic Games (2016, 2020 and 2024).

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs defender Rafaelle to a new contract through the 2028 season.

Rafaelle

Number: 4

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Born: June 18, 1991

Hometown: Cip, Bahia, Brazil

Citizenship: BRA







