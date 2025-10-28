Orlando Pride's Marta and Barbra Banda Nominated for 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11

Published on October 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda and midfielder Marta have been nominated for the 2025 FIFPRO World 11, it was announced yesterday.

Marta's nomination comes after being named to the Women's World 11 in 2024, after previously being selected in 2019 and 2021. Following up on her renaissance season in 2024, Marta has four goals this season, all of them coming at clutch moments for the Pride. Meanwhile, with Brazil, the legend helped lead her team to a fifth-straight Copa América Femenina with a memorable performance in the Final.

Banda is also nominated for the second straight year, having been selected to the Women's World 11 for the first time in 2024. After getting off to a hot start in 2025, following up on a tremendous 2024 season, she is tied for sixth with eight goals this season and is in second for shots on the year in NWSL, despite missing the last 10 matches for the Pride due to a season-ending injury.

The Pride will play their final regular-season match at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday against the Seattle Reign. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on NWSL+. Tickets are available at Orlando-Pride.com.







