Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Welcome Global Brand Leader Ro Vega as Chief Marketing Officer

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC today announced that Ro Vega has joined the enterprise as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing brand, content, marketing, communications and fan insights across both clubs. A global brand leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of sport, entertainment and culture, Vega is poised to lead all aspects of marketing and creative storytelling as the organization enters a transformative era for soccer in the Pacific Northwest.

Vega joins the organization following senior leadership roles with Nike, Beats by Dre (Apple) and The Trade Desk, where he directed global campaigns that contributed to the modern current of sports marketing. He has led efforts for marquee properties such as the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, NBA All-Star Weekend, along with partnerships with top global clubs including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Most recently, Vega served as Head of Marketing for Ventura TV OS at The Trade Desk, where he launched a new global brand in the connected TV space, inclusive of brand mission, vision, positioning and visual identity.

Selected from a candidate pool of more than 500 applicants - including leaders from Fortune 100 companies and global sports brands - Vega brings over 18 years of experience driving brand innovation and integrated marketing across sport, music and culture. He holds a MBA in Marketing & Management from the University of Miami, and his work has been recognized at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and other global creative forums.

"Ro is one of the most dynamic and visionary brand leaders in global sports and entertainment," said President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "His creativity, strategic acumen and track record of building culturally resonant campaigns will elevate both clubs as we engage fans in Seattle and around the world during this historic moment for our sport."

In his new role, Vega is overseeing all marketing, creative and brand storytelling initiatives for two distinct football clubs, developing integrated campaigns that strengthen the teams' connection with fans and partners locally and globally. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Seattle's soccer enterprise, as the region prepares to host matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 following this summer's successful FIFA Club World Cup, which saw more than 130,000 fans attend Sounders FC's group stage matches against three of the best club sides in world football. In addition, U.S. Soccer has launched a joint-bid with three other Concacaf nations to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2031.

"Soccer is the world's most powerful cultural connector, and few cities embody that spirit like Seattle," said Vega. "The opportunity to tell the story of this enterprise - two clubs united by ambition, community and purpose - is something truly special. I'm honored to begin this work with our teams, our fans and our partners to define what the next era of soccer looks like here in the Pacific Northwest."

A bilingual leader and native of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Vega's hire reinforces the enterprise's commitment to elite leadership and ambitious growth as it continues to expand its influence across both Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The organization has made a concentrated effort to bring dynamic new minds to the organization in 2025, with a focus on building a culture of high performance through securing the best outside talent, while also developing and cultivating existing personnel. These moves place Reign FC and Sounders FC in the best positions to rise to the occasion, delivering compelling fan experiences and building stronger brand connections to continue growing the game and club affinity.

As part of his mandate, Vega will lead initiatives focused on brand storytelling and enterprise-wide marketing integration, aligning with the organization's "One Club" ethos while celebrating the distinct identities of Reign FC and Sounders FC.

Reign FC and Sounders FC are two proud clubs that have independently forged rich histories of performance, while connecting deeply within the Puget Sound community. Since joining together under a shared operating umbrella in mid-2024, the clubs' business operations have moved forward into an exciting new era as one soccer family with a shared commitment of excellence and growth, pushing boundaries while fostering an inclusive culture. United in professional dedication, Reign FC and Sounders FC are two clubs with one shared vision of progress and greatness.







