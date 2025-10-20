Seattle Reign FC Kickoff Time and Broadcast Information Announced for NWSL Decision Day

RENTON, WASH. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced coverage details for the final weekend of the 2025 regular season, featuring all 14 clubs in action on NWSL Decision Day, Sunday, November 2. Seattle Reign FC will close out the regular season on the road against the Orlando Pride, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. PT at Inter&Co Stadium. The match will stream live on NWSL+, the league's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform. Fans tuning in outside the United States will be able to stream all NWSL Decision Day matches live via Plus.NWSLSoccer.com.

Reign FC clinched a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, with a 2-1 win over the Utah Royals FC last week. With all 14 clubs in action on Decision Day, Seattle's final playoff position and seeding will be determined as the regular season concludes.

2025 NWSL Decision Day matchups include:

- Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC - 12 p.m. PT (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

- North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC - 2 p.m. PT (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

- Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - 2 p.m. PT (NWSL+)

- Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash - 2 p.m. PT (NWSL+)

- Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC - 2 p.m. PT (NWSL+)

- Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - 2 p.m. PT (NWSL+)

- Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit - 2 p.m. PT (NWSL+)

Further details on this year's NWSL Decision Day matches, including playoff implications and tiebreaker scenarios, will be available later this week at NWSLSoccer.com.







