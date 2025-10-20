National Women's Soccer League Announces Coverage Plans for Final Weekend of 2025 Regular Season

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced coverage details for the final weekend of the 2025 regular season, featuring all 14 clubs in action on NWSL Decision Day, Sunday, November 2. With playoff position and seeding still to be determined, NWSL Decision Day will finalize the complete bracket for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

This season's Decision Day coverage will feature two nationally televised matches on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and streaming on ESPN+, with kickoff times set for 3 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET. Five additional matches will stream live on NWSL+, the league's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform, all beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

As part of an expanded media rights agreement announced earlier this season, ESPN will serve as the exclusive domestic broadcast home for all eight NWSL Decision Day matches in 2026 and 2027.

Fans tuning in outside the United States will be able to stream all NWSL Decision Day matches live via Plus.NWSLSoccer.com.

2025 NWSL Decision Day matchups include:

- Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

- North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

- Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

- Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

- Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

- Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

- Utah Royals FC. Washington Spirit - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Further details on this year's NWSL Decision Day matches, including playoff implications and tiebreaker scenarios, will be available later this week at NWSLSoccer.com.







