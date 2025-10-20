Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day
Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and the North Carolina Courage will kick off a nationally televised showdown on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 2, as part of the National Women's Soccer League's Decision Day, the regular season finale when 12 of the 14 teams play simultaneously.
Gotham (9-7-9, 36 points) enters the final weekend having clinched its place in the postseason. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team is in seventh place but has a shot at finishing as high as fourth - which would bring the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, to Sports Illustrated Stadium for the opening round of the knockout tournament. Placing fifth or lower in the standings would mean Gotham plays on the road in the quarterfinals.
In order to host a quarterfinal, Gotham must first win against North Carolina. Then it needs Kansas City to defeat or tie San Diego in their matchup, which will kick off at 3 p.m. on Decision Day, and Houston to defeat or tie Portland in their 5 p.m. ET pairing. Those results would nudge Gotham back into the top half of the playoff bracket.
The stakes for North Carolina, meanwhile, couldn't be higher. The Courage are fighting for survival, sitting just outside the playoff line in ninth place and facing a must-win Sunday while hoping eighth-place Racing Louisville FC stumbles at home against Bay FC.
The opening round of the playoffs is set for Nov. 7-9, with dates and times to be announced following the conclusion of the regular season.
Should Gotham earn the right to host, members of The Blueprint will receive early access to home playoff tickets. Fans can sign up for The Blueprint here to stay connected and be among the first to secure seats for postseason action at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Houston Dash to Close the 2025 Season at 4 p.m. CT on November 2 against Portland Thorns FC - Houston Dash
- NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- National Women's Soccer League Announces Coverage Plans for Final Weekend of 2025 Regular Season - NWSL
- Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Will Face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN in Decision Day Match - North Carolina Courage
- Jimmy Butler Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor - San Diego Wave FC
- Five Chicago Stars Called up for October International Window - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day
- Gotham FC Clinches Playoff Spot with Draw vs. Racing Louisville
- Reale Returns to Lineup for Home Finale
- Gotham FC Looks to Secure Playoff Berth against Louisville
- Four Gotham FC Players Earn National Team Selections for October Window