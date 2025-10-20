Jimmy Butler Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor

Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that Jimmy Butler, six-time NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, and entrepreneur, has joined the Club's investor group.

Media assets of Jimmy Butler can be found here. "Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream," said Butler. "San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I'm proud to invest in a Club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women's sports can be both on and off the pitch."

Known to fans as "Jimmy Buckets" for his relentless drive and clutch performances, Butler is entering his 15th NBA season as one of the league's most dynamic and respected competitors. A six-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, he has been named to the All-NBA Team five times and the NBA All-Defensive Team five times. Butler was the 2015 NBA Most Improved Player, led the league in steals in 2021, and has appeared in the NBA Finals twice.

"Jimmy is a competitor and visionary who shares our values and our ambition to grow this Club," said Lauren Leichtman, Controlling Owner of San Diego Wave FC. "He brings a global perspective, a deep respect for the athlete's journey, and a creative spirit that perfectly complements what we are building here at Wave FC."

Beyond basketball, Butler has cultivated a reputation as a forward-thinking entrepreneur and cultural leader. He is the founder of BIGFACE and has invested across multiple industries including sports, lifestyle, and wellness.

San Diego Wave FC, with the decisive 6-1 win over the weekend, clinched a berth in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. Wave FC and the league will enter Decision Day on November 2 for the final day of regular season matches, which will determine playoff seeding. Fans can secure first access to playoff tickets, should the Club host a postseason match, by signing up for presale access.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.