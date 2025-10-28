San Diego Wave FC to Participate in World Sevens Football Tournament

Published on October 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - World Sevens Football (W7F) announced today that it will be welcoming two National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to its inaugural North American edition with San Diego Wave FC and the Kansas City Current representing the league in the tournament, which will take place December 5-7, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave to our exhilarating 7v7 format tournament, where they will compete against powerhouse clubs from across the Americas," said Sarah Cummins, CEO of W7F. "This event is a celebration of talent and ambition fueling the women's game today. We know the fans will come out and cheer on these world-class teams as they compete for the title and a significant prize, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities that reward excellence and elevate women's football on the global stage."

Joining Canada's AFC Toronto, Mexico's Club América and Club Tigres, Brazil's Clube de Regatas do Flamengo and Colombia's Deportivo Cali, these elite teams will come together for a first-of-its-kind 7v7 global showcase of elite women's football talent. The event will unite top clubs from across the Americas, create more playing opportunities, and deliver one of the most significant prize pools in women's football.

"I am honored for San Diego Wave FC to represent the National Women's Soccer League on this global stage," said Camille Ashton, General Manager & Sporting Director. "Our Club's vision is rooted in excellence, and we embrace opportunities like World Sevens Football to push the game further and give our players another opportunity to shine. We are grateful to be invited, and we cannot wait to share this experience with our fans, challenge ourselves, and compete among some of the world's best."

The World Sevens Football tournament will feature fast-paced 7v7 matches, a $5 million prize pool-one of the largest in women's football-and a broadcast partnership with DAZN. With Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave now joining the international lineup, fans can expect fierce competition and unforgettable moments.

Tickets are now available, including premium sideline, party deck, pitchside, and VIP options. Each ticket includes access to the W7F Fan Fest, which will feature football activities, giveaways, and food and beverages for purchase. To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.worldsevensfootball.com.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.