Manaka Matsukubo Named NWSL Player of the Month
Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named the NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, for October/November, the league office announced Thursday.
Manaka scored a league-leading five goals during the final month of the 2025 NWSL regular season, including a historic hat trick against Bay FC. The three-goal haul in the Courage's penultimate match of the season marked the youngest hat trick in league history.
The Courage's young star finished the season third in the Golden Boot race with 11 goals, and her 15 overall goal contributions ranked as the second most in the league, trailing only the reigning league MVP, Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga.
Manaka is the fifth Courage player to take home the league's monthly award, joining Debinha, Lynn Biyendolo, Kristen Hamilton, and Crystal Dunn, who took home the award twice during her tenure in Courage Country. Manaka is the first Courage player to win the award since Debinha in 2022.
Images from this story
|
North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo
(Lewis Gettier)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 6, 2025
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - November 7, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Manaka Matsukubo Named NWSL Player of the Month - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Midfielder Taylor Huff Named NWSL Rookie of the Month for October/November, Presented by Ally - Bay FC
- Racing's Bev Yanez Named NWSL Coach of the Month for October and November - Racing Louisville FC
- Olympic Gold Medalist Jaedyn Shaw Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Manaka Matsukubo Named NWSL Player of the Month
- Courage Close Season with a Win, Fall Short of Playoff Goal
- Courage end season with win in front of sold-out stadium
- Preview: NC Courage vs. Gotham FC
- NC Courage to Break North Carolina Professional Women's Sports Attendance Record