Olympic Gold Medalist Jaedyn Shaw Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC

Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season, the club announced Thursday in partnership with Dove.

Shaw, 20, joined Gotham FC in September in an NWSL intraleague-record $1.25 million transfer from the North Carolina Courage. In her Gotham debut on Sept. 12, Shaw scored her first goal for the club against the San Diego Wave, where she began her professional career at age 17. The goal marked the second time she has scored in an NWSL club debut, making her the fifth player in league history to achieve the feat.

"I'm so excited to continue to give my all for this incredible club and our amazing fans," said Shaw. "I'm grateful to call this place home for the years ahead."

"Jaedyn has already demonstrated her incredible quality in the short time she's been with us," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're thrilled to keep her at Gotham and look forward to watching her continue to thrive and make an impact with our club."

The 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year began this season with the Courage, appearing in 19 matches, including 10 starts, and recording three goals and one assist. She became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 15 career goals, surpassing Alyssa Thompson.

A regular with the U.S. Women's National Team, Shaw was a member of the gold medal-winning American squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also earned the Golden Ball - awarded to the tournament's top player - at the Concacaf W Gold Cup that same year, helping lead the United States to the title in the inaugural event. Shaw received her first senior national team call-up since joining Gotham FC in October and assisted a goal in a U.S. win over Portugal.

Shaw has made nine appearances for Gotham FC this season in all competitions, including seven starts, with one goal and one assist.







