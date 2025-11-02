Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs Angel City FC

Published on November 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (2-12-11, 17 pts) finish the season with their last match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, November 2 at 4 p.m. CT. The Chicago Stars' She Inspires Me match, presented by RUSH, will see the Stars take on Angel City FC (7-12-6, 27 pts).

Where to Watch

Stream: NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points on the road against San Diego, 6-1

LA: Angel City were shut out at home by Portland, 0-2

Storylines

Decision Day: Some Stars fans may feel some déjà vu heading into this matchup, remembering how Chicago closed the regular season at home against Angel City FC in 2022. That match ended with a 2-0 shutout victory for the Stars, clinching them a playoff spot, but the situation both sides are in this season is a little bit different. Let's take a look and compare how the two sides are doing now. Heading into the 2022 matchup, both sides needed a win to secure a postseason berth; this time around, neither team has a playoff chance. 2022 expansion club Angel City had won their first meeting with Chicago in 2022 and now the Stars are 2-3-2 all-time against the Los Angeles team. Chicago Stars FC is still coming into this match with chips on their shoulders after a late equalizer from Angel City FC stole the win out from under Chicago in their June 7 meeting. Statistically, the Stars and Angel City are quite closely matched, with Chicago just behind Angel City FC in passing accuracy (75% to 76%), but ahead in shooting accuracy (51% to 44%) and have a better conversion rate (15% to 12%). Add their home field advantage and having nothing to lose, and the Stars could have just what they need to finish the season with a win.

Celebratin' at SeatGeek: There's plenty of celebrations planned for the last match of the season at SeatGeek Stadium November 2. Even the match theme, She Inspires Me, presented by RUSH, is a celebration - honoring women who exemplify leadership, demonstrate social responsibility and uplift their communities. Throughout the season, the Chicago Stars have recognized the nominees for the She Inspires Me Award, presented by RUSH, and November 2 will see the fan-voted award winner announced. After the final whistle, Chicago Star Ava Cook will be recognized for recently surpassing 50 regular-season appearances. The Stars will also be celebrating their time at SeatGeek Stadium, which comes to an end November 2 as the club moves to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium for the 2026 season. And we can't forget about you, the fans! The Chicago Stars will be thanking their fans and supporters for their dedication to the team throughout the season after the match, so be sure to stick around after the final whistle.

Stars Around the World: While the NWSL didn't have any action last week, six Chicago Stars were with their respective national teams and five of those Stars were difference makers on the pitch for their countries. Ivonne Chacón joined Colombia for their first matches of the CONMEBOL Liga de Naciones Femenina, scoring a stoppage-time goal in their 4-1 win over Perú October 24 and featuring for 58 minutes October 28. Julia Grosso made a 45-minute appearance for Canada October 24 against Switzerland and added a full 90 minutes against the Netherlands October 28, starting for the maple leaves in both matches. Germany took on France in UEFA Women's Nations League action, with Kathrin Hendrich making multiple key stops October 24. Meanwhile, Ludmila put in a 72-minute shift in Brazil's 2-1 friendly win over England October 24. Finally, Micayla Johnson and the United States Under-17 Women's National Team (U-17 USWNT) closed their 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup run. The United States finished first in their group, recording wins against all three opponents with Micayla Johnson assisting a goal against Ecuador October 18 and scoring a goal October 24. The United States then took on the Netherlands in the Round of 16, with Johnson scoring the equalizer that sent the match to a penalty kick shootout before the U-17 USWNT ultimately bowed out of the tournament. All six Stars are now headed back to Chicago, but only time will tell if any are available for the final battle of the regular season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.