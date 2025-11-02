Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit for 2025 Season Finale

Published on November 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (5-13-7, 22 points, 12th NWSL) returns home for the final time in the 2025 season to host the Washington Spirit (12-5-8, 44 points, 2nd NWSL) on Sunday, November 2, as part of NWSL Decision Day 2025. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. MT.

Utah Royals FC is coming off a 2-1 away loss to Seattle Reign FC. Seattle opened the scoring just before halftime in the 45+2' minute. Utah equalized in the 61st minute through captain Paige Monaghan, who intercepted a pass just above midfield, drove at the defense, and cut to her left foot before firing a rocket into the top-left corner, leaving goalkeeper Claudia Dickey with no chance. A few minutes later, Utah conceded a penalty that Sofia Huerta converted in the 67th minute. Despite a strong effort, Utah was unable to find an equalizer, suffering only its second loss in the last 10 matches.

Utah has drawn once and lost twice to Washington since returning to the league in 2024. In 2024, Washington claimed the first meeting on March 31 at Audi Field with a 2-1 victory, followed by a 1-0 win in Utah on June 8. Utah is still searching for its first win over Washington after coming close in the first matchup of 2025 - a 3-3 draw at Audi Field on May 17. Brecken Mozingo and Cece Kizer both scored for the Royals, along with an own goal, all coming in the first half. Utah conceded a heartbreaking equalizer in the 90+12th minute of play.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit | America First Field | 2:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Josh Eastern and Merritt Mathias:: Utah Royals FC vs Washington Spirit | America First Field | 3:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 2:30 p.m. MT

The Washington Spirit enters Sunday's matchup in 2nd place on the NWSL table heading into the final game of the regular season. The Spirit has recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss in the last five matches. Most recently, Washington fell to the Orlando Pride, drew with the North Carolina Courage, defeated the San Diego Wave and Houston Dash, and drew with Angel City FC.

Sunday night's match marks the final regular-season game of 2025 for Utah Royals FC. Season tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are now available.







