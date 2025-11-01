The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - November 2, 2025
Published on November 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Theme Night: Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Publix
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: NWSL+
Media Assets:
Media Availability (Seb Hines and Ally Lemos)
Game Notes The Story:
Sunday evening's showdown against Seattle Reign FC will mark the Pride's final game of the regular season. The match will be pivotal as just one point separates Orlando and Seattle in the standings with both sides looking to finish in the top four and secure home-field advantage in the first round of the NWSL Playoffs.
The Pride can earn home-field advantage for the first round of the NWSL Playoffs with a win over the Reign. If Orlando draws or loses to Seattle, they could still earn home field advantage with other results going their way.
The Pride have gone unbeaten in 10 of 14 matches at Inter&Co Stadium this season while its 11 regular season wins in 2025 are tied for the second-most in Club history. Quote of the Week:
"There's still a lot to play for. Both teams will be wanting to reach those top four spots and have that home-field advantage going into the playoffs. Credit to Laura [Harvey]; she's done a terrific job this year with Seattle, getting a young group of players playing alongside each other and being competitive. It will be a really tough game for us. Obviously, coming off the back of an international break is never easy as well, but I think the advantage is that we're playing at home in front of our own fans. We're ready to get going now."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Washington Spirit 2 (10/18/25, Audi Field)
Goal-Scorers: Kerry Abello, Narumi Miura (Own Goal), Marta; Kerry Abello (Own Goal), Sofia Cantore
Seattle's Last Matchup: Seattle Reign FC 2, Utah Royals FC 1 (10/17/25, Lumen Field)
Goal-Scorers: Ainsley McCammon, Sofia Huerta; Paige Monaghan
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 5-7-7 (Home: 3-2-4, Away: 2-5-3)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Seattle Reign FC 0 (4/12/25, Lumen Field)
Next Up: TBD
Competition: 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel
