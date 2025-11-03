Bay FC Scores Big for Entrepreneurs, Donating $25,000 to la Cocina Through "Goals for Grants" Powered by PNC

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Bay FC and Founding Partner PNC Bank today announced that this season's "Goals for Grants" program generated the maximum $25,000 in funding and will be awarded to San Francisco-based non-profit La Cocina for its efforts in supporting food entrepreneurs, guiding them from early start-up stages to long-term growth. The donation, part of Bay FC's B Empowered initiative, will support La Cocina programs that provide hands-on guidance, practical financial tools, and mentorship, while PNC leverages its expertise to expand access to capital and help La Cocina participants build sustainable businesses.

Bay FC has partnered with La Cocina, whose mission is to advance equity in business ownership for women, immigrants, and people of color, to launch a social media series spotlighting Bay Area late-stage businesses in the well-renowned non-profit's program. The inaugural feature will launch later this month on Bay FC's Instagram.

"One of our founding principles as a club is being community focused - dedicated to empowering women across the Bay Area and building leaders in our community," said Bay FC Executive Vice President of Communications, Community Impact, and Public Affairs Lisa Goodwin-Scharff. "La Cocina is doing incredible work by supporting women entrepreneurs and helping them build their businesses from the ground up - something we know requires time, resources, and capital. Together with PNC, we are proud to support La Cocina's vision and their entrepreneurs through this tangible investment."

"Goals for Grants" Powered by PNC stems from Bay FC's B Empowered Initiative, which was introduced during the 2024 season to help promote financial decision-making across diverse industries. Previous beneficiaries of the grant program included entrepreneurs participating in Santa Clara University's Bronco Ventures Accelerator who used funds to continue pursuing research and growth. Similarly, funding for La Cocina will allow its participants to turn kitchen dreams into culinary successes.

"It was a tremendous honor to see 'Goals for Grants' continue to empower local entrepreneurs who will fuel the region's economic growth," said Megan Schoettmer, PNC regional president for Northern California. "PNC is committed to helping business leaders thrive by supporting their financial success. Together with Bay FC, who continues to champion and uplift communities, we can create meaningful, lasting change where it matters most."

"We are incredibly grateful to Bay FC and PNC Bank for this $25,000 investment," said Leticia Landa, Executive Director of La Cocina. "These funds will go directly to late-stage entrepreneurs who are at pivotal moments, preparing to sign their first commercial lease, secure bank loans, or scale production for retail distribution. This funding provides critical financial consulting and tools that make the difference between dreaming about growth and actually achieving it. Every goal scored by Bay FC translates into tangible resources these entrepreneurs need to take their next big step."

Since 2005, La Cocina has offered affordable commercial kitchen space, customized training, and essential resources that support working-class entrepreneurs in starting and expanding successful food businesses. Through their programs, participants gain the skills to build sustainable enterprises, access capital, and create meaningful jobs over a five to six-year period. Their graduates have gone on to open acclaimed restaurants, secure national food distribution, and become leaders in the culinary industry.

Currently, there are nearly 100 active businesses in La Cocina's community. Beyond the Bay Area, La Cocina serves as a model for inclusive economic development, consulting with organizations across the country and internationally to replicate and expand this work. By doing so, La Cocina is not only transforming the local food economy but also fostering a broader movement that redefines who succeeds in business and how communities can thrive together.

La Cocina is bringing back the San Francisco Street Food Festival to celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 8th and 9th at China Basin Park.







