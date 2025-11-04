San Diego Wave FC to Host Official Quarterfinal Watch Parties Around San Diego

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today plans to host three official watch parties across San Diego as the Wave (6th place) take on the Portland Thorns FC (3rd place) in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

RSVP here to attend the Official Wave FC Quarterfinal Watch Party.

Fans are invited to attend one of three Official Wave FC Quarterfinal Watch Parties around San Diego. Novo Brazil Brewing will host fans at their Mission Valley and Otay Ranch locations while Enzo's BBQ Ale House in Encinitas will serve as the official North County location for supporters to rally behind the team on the road.

To kick off the celebration, the Club will cover the first 50 drinks for fans in attendance at each watch party and exclusive fan giveaways be available. In addition, each location will have an in-person raffle where one lucky fan will earn two roundtrip flights, courtesy of Alaska Airlines, and additional prizes!

RSVP here and arrive early to grab a good spot; space will be first come, first served. RSVP helps us plan but does not guarantee seating at any locations.

Official Watch Party Locations

Novo Brazil Brewing - Mission Valley

1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108

Novo Brazil Brewing - Otay Ranch

2015 Birch Rd #1017, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Enzo's BBQ Ale House - Encinitas

1068 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.