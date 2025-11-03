Orlando Pride Set to Host Seattle Reign FC in 2025 NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal

ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 4 Orlando Pride will face No. 5 Seattle Reign FC in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, on Friday, Nov. 7 at Inter&Co Stadium, the league announced tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Orlando is set to host a quarterfinal match at Inter&Co Stadium for the second consecutive year, as the Pride aims to become only the third team in NWSL history to win back-to-back championships and the first to do so since 2019. The team wrapped up the 2025 season with 11 victories, the second-highest total in Club history, securing a playoff berth for the second straight year-a first-ever achievement for the Club. Friday's quarterfinal will be a rematch for the Pride and Reign, which played to a 1-1 draw on Decision Day.

Single-game tickets to the Pride's quarterfinal match are now available here. The Club is also offering a special "We Win, You Win" group ticket package, available for groups starting at 20 tickets. With this offer, fans who purchase quarterfinal group tickets will be guaranteed the same seats for a potential home semifinal match at no additional cost if the Pride advance. Should the Pride not host the semifinal, ticket holders will instead receive the same seats for the 2026 Pride Home Opener. To learn more, fill out the "We Win, You Win" interest form here. For more information on all playoffs ticket options, visit OrlandoCitySC.com/Pride/PlayoffCentral.

Media wishing to cover the quarterfinal match against the Reign can apply here.

Eight clubs qualified for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, which will begin on November 7 with the first quarterfinal. The full postseason schedule is as follows:

Round - Matchup Date Time (ET) Broadcast

QF: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign Friday, Nov. 7 8 p.m. Prime Video

QF: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville Saturday, Nov. 8 12 pm. CBS

QF: Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC Sunday, Nov. 9 12:30 p.m. ABC

QF: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave Sunday, Nov. 9 3 p.m. ABC

Semifinal 1 Saturday, Nov. 15 12 p.m. CBS

Semifinal 2 Sunday, Nov. 16 3 p.m. ABC

Championship Saturday, Nov. 22 8 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

The winner of Friday's match will advance to the Semifinals and face off against the winner of the Kansas City Current - Gotham FC quarterfinal.







